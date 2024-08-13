Bangladesh
Star Report
Tue Aug 13, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 13, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

Traffic cops return to Dhaka streets after six days

Work in tandem with students
Star Report
Tue Aug 13, 2024 12:00 AM
Photo: Anisur Rahman

Traffic police have resumed their duties on some roads in Dhaka yesterday morning after about a week of absence following the Sheikh Hasina government's ouster.

They have returned to the streets after police called off their strike following a meeting at the home ministry on Sunday.

Traffic police were seen on busy intersections including Karwan Bazar, Khamarbari, Farmgate, in various spots on Mirpur Road and Dhanmondi-3. They were working in tandem with students, who have been performing the duties of traffic police since Hasina resigned as prime minister amid a mass uprising on August 5.

Employees of police administration announced a work abstention from August 6 to press for a number of demands following clashes between protesters and police during the anti-quota movement.

Police presence on streets had been thinning since before that date. Many also reported to their stations yesterday.

