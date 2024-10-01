Traffic congestion worsens in Tangail

Traffic congestion in Tangail has continued to worsen due to movement of battery-run rickshaws and easy-bikes, lack of renovation to roads and footpaths, and lack of parking spaces.

According Tangail municipality sources, there are 590 small and large roads under its 18 wards across 29.43 square kilometres area.

While around 4,200 easy-bikes were issued license to ply the roads in the town, the actual number of these three-wheelers is much bigger, most of which are illegal.

Besides, around 7,000 battery-run rickshaws and around 5,000 paddle-rickshaws ply the roads.

"Almost the same number of legal and illegal three-wheelers ply the town's roads, exacerbating the traffic woes," said Delwar Hossain, traffic inspector (administration) of Tangail.

The acute lack of parking places or stands for the three-wheelers complicate the situation further.

During peak hours, most thoroughfares in the town witness severe traffic gridlock, prompting many to walk to their destinations. However, even that becomes difficult as the footpaths across the town are largely occupied by thousands of vendors, makeshift shops, beggars, as well as hotels and restaurants that do not have own parking facilities.

"I have already raised these issues at the monthly law and order and development coordination meetings but no coordinated steps have been taken so far to this end," Delwar added.

"The former municipality mayor and councillors during the recently ousted Awami League government's tenure allowed licenses for several thousand three-wheelers in exchange of hefty bribes," alleged Saiful Islam, a town dweller.

Shihab Raihan, deputy director of Local Government Department in Tangail and also administrator of Tangail municipality, said necessary steps will be taken in this regard soon.