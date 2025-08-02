Traffic alert: Dhaka roads to avoid tomorrow amid JCD, NCP rallies

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued a public notice advising commuters to avoid key roads in the capital tomorrow (Sunday) due to multiple political rallies and events scheduled throughout the day.

In a notice today signed by DMP Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali, the police said major gatherings are expected in and around Shahbagh, Shaheed Minar, and Suhrawardy Udyan. As a result, vehicle movement, particularly through Shahbagh intersection, will be severely restricted.

According to the notice, the student wing of BNP, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, will hold a rally at Shahbagh intersection from 12:00pm to 6:00pm to mark the first anniversary of the July-August uprising.

Meanwhile, from 3:00pm to 6:00pm, the National Citizen Party (NCP) will hold a public rally at the Shaheed Minar, demanding the implementation of their "July Declaration and Charter".

Additionally, the "July Jagaran" cultural festival by Saimum Shilpigosthi is being held at Suhrawardy Udyan every day from August 1 to 4, from 10:00am to 10:00pm.

DMP also noted that Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams, along with the BCS examination, will take place at different centres in the city on the same day.

Given the multiple overlapping events, DMP warned of severe traffic disruptions near Shahbagh, Shaheed Minar, and Suhrawardy Udyan areas, and advised commuters -- specially examinees -- to plan their travel well in advance.

It also recommended using alternative routes and diversion points.

Suggested Diversion Routes

Hotel InterContinental Intersection: Vehicles coming from the north via Sonargaon or Banglamotor crossings should avoid heading straight towards Shahbagh. Instead, they should turn left and use Hare Road or Minto Road.

Katabon Intersection: Vehicles approaching from the west via Science Lab Crossing should avoid Shahbagh by turning towards Nilkhet/Palashi or towards Sonargaon Road (Hatirpool) and then use the Banglamotor link road.

Matsya Bhaban Intersection: Vehicles coming from High Court or Kadam Fountain Crossing should not proceed to Shahbagh but continue straight on Hare Road or Shaheed Captain Monsur Ali Sarani (Moghbazar Road).

Similarly, vehicles approaching from the north via Kakrail Mosque Crossing should avoid Shahbagh and continue straight towards Gulistan or Dhaka University.

Roads adjacent to Shaheed Minar: Avoid these roads as much as possible due to expected heavy foot traffic.

Entrances to Suhrawardy Udyan: Commuters are advised to avoid these access points.

DMP has urged city dwellers, particularly HSC, equivalent, and BCS examinees, to leave for their exam centres well ahead of time to avoid delays.