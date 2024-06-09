Traditional duli still in demand

Craftsmen seen busy in selling bamboo-made traditional duli at Nayarhat Bazar in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila. Photo: Star

Duli, a traditional rice storage bin or a small silo, made of bamboo, is still being used by farmers in different rural areas of the northern region.

Usually, use and sale of traditional duli increase in many folds during the paddy harvesting period as most of the farmers in Rangpur region prefers it for storing rice all the year round.

As a result, local bamboo craftsmen pass busy times in making and selling duli during the rice harvesting season.

Currently, the bamboo-made rice storage bin is available in almost all the Haats (weekly markets) in Rangpur region's five districts--Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Rangpur, Nilphamari and Gaibandha.

Locals said duli still has a high demand among farmers in rural areas.

A number of farmers said gradually traditional agricultural practices as well as the tools and accessories, used by farmers, are being replaced by modern machinery and gadgets.

But duli, a traditional paddy storage bin or a miniature silo, is still being used by farmers in rural areas for storing harvested rice at their homes.

Depending on the amount of paddy harvested in a single season, each farmer usually sets-up one or two duli at their homestead to store rice for consumption of their family members all through the year, they added.

Farmer Nagendra Nath Das of Thetrai village in Kurigram's Ulipur upazila said the demand for duli is at its peak during the paddy harvest season.

Moreover, most of the craftsmen remain busy during that period, trying to keep up with orders made by duli traders.

"Duli is considered as one of our traditional accessories for storing rice," he said.

Craftsman Anil Chandra Das of Nayarhat village in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila said duli is available in three regular sizes -- small, medium and large.

The small one holds about 10 to 12 maunds of rice, the medium one about 20 to 22 maunds, and the large one holds as much as 25 to 30 maunds.

If made with inferior quality and thin bamboo slices, a duli lasts around three to four years, but a duli made with high quality thick bamboo slivers can last up to seven to eight years.

Each small size duli is being sold for Tk 1,000 to 1,200, medium size at Tk 1,800 to Tk 2,000 and the large one at Tk 2,500 to Tk 2,700.

It takes about two to three days to make a duli, while profit from each duli is around Tk 500 to Tk 800, he said.