Traders dumping coal illegally in residential areas

Traders have been dumping coal illegally in residential areas under Nawapara municipality under Jashore's Abhaynagar upazila.

Every year about 9.5 lakh tonnes of coal are shipped to different ghats in Nawapara, imported by 20-22 companies.

All these coals are then dumped in around 150 depots illegally set up along 12km stretch of the Jashore-Khulna highway from Chengutia and Rajghat, in close proximity to the power station, railway lines, river banks, agricultural lands, waterbodies, and residential areas.

The affected areas includde Rajghat, Prembagh, Taltala, Nawapara Bazar, Guakhola, Kalatala, Panchkabar, Masharhati, Bhanga-gate, Mahakal, Baliadanga, Chengutia, and Champatla.

The openly dumped coal has been causing dust and toxic fumes that spreads through the air and causes sufferings to the local residents, while leaving them susceptible to developing health complications.

The piled up coal sometimes catches fire, causing dust and toxic fumes enter houses, mosques, temples and educational institutions.

The coal is also getting dissipated to the waterbodies, including the Bhairab river, causing further pollution and endangering aquatic organisms including fish. Wastes discharged from coal-laden cargo ships and barges also pollute the river's water.

And yet, the local authorities are yet to take any decisive measures to this end.

"Residents in many areas have been compelled to relocate elsewhere due to sufferings caused by coal dust and fumes entering their homes. Many people have also fallen ill," said Anwar Sardar, a resident of Chengutiya village.

"The entire area is engulfed by toxic fumes and smell of coal. The water of Bhairab river nearby is also getting contaminated. Mahakal and Chengutia areas have the most coal depots," he added.

Dr Alimur Rajiv, upazila health and family planning officer of Abhaynagar, said, toxic fumes and dust from coal can cause long term severe respiratory diseases and different other complications.

According to sources at the Department of Environment, coal depots are not only prohibited within one and a half kilometres of settlements, but also must be surrounded by high walls outside populated areas.

The rules, however, are largely ignored in Nawapara's instance.

Aggrieved locals formed human chain and blockade programmes on the Jashore-Khulna highway and later submitted a memorandum to the different concerned departments of the government for steps in this regard, but no concrete solution has come yet.

"Since Nawapara is an industrial town, coal is needed to run the plants. However, it cannot be left in the open near residential areas, and should be contained safely for the sake of the wellbeing of people and environment," said Shah Farid Jahangir, chairman of Abhaynagar upazila parishad.

"Coal dumped along the roads and railway lines fall under jurisdiction of the respective authorities. In case of the residential areas, I will take necessary measures after talking to the traders," said Sushant Kumar Das Shanto, mayor of Nawapara Municipality.

Contacted, Md Aminur Rahman, upazila nirbahi officer of Abhaynagar, said the matter is subject to discussion with the DoE and other authorities concerned at present, adding that effective measures will be taken in phases to this end.

Md Harun, assistant director of DoE in Jashore, said they will inspect the affected areas and take necessary steps.