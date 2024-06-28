Trader sues SI over custodial torture

A sub-inspector of Gulshan Police Station has been sued under the Torture and Custodial Death (Prohibition) Act for allegedly torturing a trader while in custody.

The SI is Hafizur Rahman.

Morshed Monjur, the victim, filed the case with the Metropolitan Sessions Judges' Court of Dhaka recently, additional public prosecutor Tapash Kumar Pal told The Daily Star yesterday.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain recorded statements of the victim and directed the Police Bureau of Investigation to submit a probe report before the court by August 19, said the state lawyer.

According to the case documents, SI Hafizur tortured the victim several times while he [victim] was in custody of Gulshan police between April 20 and 21 this year.