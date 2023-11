A total of 24 sacks of illegally imported Indian sugar, weighing 50kg each, were recovered in Kamalganj area of Moulvibazar early yesterday.

Jamshed Khan, owner of Jamshed Traders, was held in this connection after the sugar was seized from his shop at Bhanugach market.

Kamalganj Police Station Sub-inspector Pavitro Shekhar Das, who led the drive, said 1,200kg sugar was found in 24 sacks. A case was filed.