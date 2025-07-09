Trade through Benapole port declines year-on-year

According to the Benapole Land Port Authority, imports through the port fell by around 30 percent. Photo: Collected

Import and export through the Benapole land port have declined in the 2024-25 fiscal year compared to the year before, following sustained disruptions in cross-border commerce.

According to the Benapole Land Port Authority, imports through the port fell by around 30 percent, from 2.13 million tonnes coming into Bangladesh from India in 2023-24, to 1.49 million tonnes in FY 2024-24.

Exports, on the other hand, dropped by 16.5 percent, from 456,672 tonnes in FY 2023-24 to 381,440 tonnes in the recently concluded fiscal year.

This represents a drop in imports from India by 631,330 tonnes, while exports to India fell by 75,232 tonnes.

Port officials said the downturn was due to a series of trade restrictions imposed by both governments, reducing the volume of bilateral trade.

Motiar Rahman, director of the India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce, said the successive bans have pushed cross-border trade into a crisis.

He urged the government to take immediate steps to resolve the deadlock, as continuous restrictions are causing severe disruptions.

Benapole Land Port Director Shamim Hossain said the government has already restricted many non-essential imports, while India has suspended the export of several Bangladeshi goods.

On the latest trading day, 486 trucks carrying Indian goods entered Bangladesh, while only 76 trucks with Bangladeshi goods were allowed into India, he added.

Trade representatives pointed out that since April 8, the Indian government has barred the export of Bangladeshi goods to third countries via its airspace. On May 17, India imposed another restriction halting the export of garments, ready-made apparel, cotton waste, plastic furniture, and various fruits from Bangladesh.

India also suspended the export of jute and jute products through land routes on June 26. In response, the Bangladesh government banned the import of yarn from India via land ports, citing the need to protect domestic industries at the request of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association.