Trade rivalry behind Sohag murder: police

The brutal killing of scrap metal trader Lal Chand alias Sohag in front of Mitford Hospital stemmed from a conflict over control of the illegal trade of "stolen" aluminium wires -- not any political motive, but business rivalry, police said.

Speaking at a press briefing at the DMP Media Centre yesterday, Additional Commissioner (Crime and Operations) SN Md Nazrul Islam said Sohag had previously operated under the political cover of Haji Selim's nephew, former commissioner Pillu, during the Awami League regime.

"For 17 years, Sohag had been involved in dealing with stolen aluminium wires from the Palli Bidyut network and selling those to factories producing aluminium utensils," he said.

Nazrul added that following the political changeover on August 5, another group from the same area got involved in the trade, sparking a rift between the two sides that ultimately led to Sohag's murder. Both groups were already familiar with each other, he said.

"There was no attempt to disrupt the election... through this killing. It was purely due to personal and trade-related disputes," he added.

On July 9, Sohag was dragged out of his shop and beaten to death near the gate of Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital. His battered and broken body was later left on the street as onlookers watched in horror.

Speaking at the briefing, DMP Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali said upon receiving a call through the emergency helpline 999, police went to the scene within minutes. There, they found the attackers trying to incite a mob, chanting slogans such as "No place for extortionists, no fear for businessmen."

Soon after the incident, police arrested Mohin from the scene and Robin from a nearby area. Later, based on CCTV footage analysis, seven more suspects -- including the two seen hurling concrete chunks -- were arrested. In total, nine people have been detained so far in connection with the killing.

The latest arrestee, Rizwan Uddin Ovi, who crushed the victim with large chunks of concrete to confirm his death, was arrested in Patuakhali on Tuesday night, he said.

When asked whether the arrestees have any political affiliations, the commissioner said any citizen may have a political identity, but it is irrelevant in this case. "Their political affiliation has nothing to do with the incident," he added.

He also said misleading information about the case statement has been circulated on social media and in some news outlets.

A copy of an FIR has gone viral on social media, but it was actually a draft prepared by the victim's ex-wife and stepbrother before the official case was filed. That draft included the names of 23 individuals.

Later, when the victim's elder sister, Manjuara Begum, came to Kotwali Police Station to file the case, her daughter took a photo of the draft FIR. Manjuara then removed five names from the draft and added one new name, ultimately naming 19 accused in the final FIR, he added.