Trade bodies demand quick restoration of law and order

Trade bodies yesterday urged for quick restoration of law and order and the resumption of economic activities at the earliest.

Economic activities are hampered due to the disruption in imports, exports and the supply chain, said the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry in a statement yesterday, a day after Sheikh Hasina stepped down as the prime minister and fled Bangladesh.

"Businesses and entrepreneurs are losing heavily. Under the circumstances, the damage to the economy will be high unless quick steps are taken," it said, while calling for opening factories at the earliest.

The Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) stressed bringing normalcy back as the economy suffered significantly since the beginning of the unrest centring on the students' quota reform movement that has so far claimed upwards of 300 lives.

Both the trade bodies called for forming the interim government lawfully as soon as possible.

"We request everyone to take necessary measures as we believe an interim government is a must to restore the democratic election process and hand the country back to its people and its elected representatives," the DCCI said.

The country's apex trade said it would extend its full cooperation to the interim government.

"The recent events have taken a large toll on our lives and economy, and unless effective measures are in place, supply chain disruptions will cause further damage and add to public suffering," the DCCI said.

A conducive environment must be in place to facilitate economic recovery, foster a stable political environment and rebuild businesses' confidence and activities at home and abroad, it said.

"We call for collective efforts from all stakeholders, including imminent interim government, private sector and political parties to mitigate the impact of recent loss and damages through a rigorous and sustainable economic recovery process," the DCCI added.