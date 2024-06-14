Trade via Banglabandha land port to remain suspended for 7 days

Trade activities with India, Nepal, and Bhutan via the Banglabandha land port will remain suspended for seven days from June 15, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Importer and Exporters Group of Banglabandha Land Port took the decision in a meeting with the Phulbari Exporters Association of India, the C and F Agent Welfare Association, and the Truck Owners Association.

A letter regarding this has already been sent to the Land Customs Station Customs Officers, Banglabandha Land Port Import Exporters, C and F Agents Association, Truck Owners Association Group, Exporters Association, Mechi Customs Clearing Forwarding Agents Association, and Bhutan Exporters Association.

However, the movement of travellers through the immigration checkpost will continue as usual, said Kudrat-e Khuda Milon, general secretary of Banglabandha Import-Exporter Group.

The export-import activities through the land port will resume on June 22, he added.