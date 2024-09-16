Tourists ignore warnings and red flags at Cox’s Bazar beach

Despite improved weather conditions in Cox's Bazar today, the sea remains rough due to the depression in the Bay of Bengal, which caused heavy rain over the last few days.

With the weather clearing up, hundreds of tourists flocked to the beach, eager to enjoy their vacation. However, many are putting themselves at risk by ignoring warnings from lifeguards and disregarding red flags signalling dangerous areas.

Tourists are going for swims in the sea, unaware of the potential dangers, while lifeguards struggle to manage the situation with cautionary announcements and whistles. During a visit to the beach today, it was evident that only a few visitors were paying attention to these warnings.

Approximately 20,000 tourists were seen at Kolatoli, Sugandha, and Laboni beaches, according to Sifullah Sifat, a supervisor at Sea Safe Lifeguard, a service that rescues people from drowning at these beaches.

Photo:Saifullah Sifat

"The sea is extremely rough today despite the weather improving," Sifat said. He explained that rainwater from nearby hotel areas and hills is draining through the beach into the Bay of Bengal, creating canals where rip currents can form. These rip currents pose a serious risk to swimmers, particularly in areas marked with red flags.

"Tourists are getting into the water in these risky areas, putting their lives in danger," he added.

Imtiaz Ahmed, project manager at Sea Safe Lifeguard, said that despite repeated warnings about the rough sea, many tourists ignore them because they are eager to swim.

"But they should listen to us for the sake of their own safety," he urged.

Currently, 27 lifeguards and additional volunteers are working daily from morning to evening, but Imtiaz said this is insufficient given the number of tourists.

So far this month, two people, including a tourist and a fisherman, have drowned at Cox's Bazar beach. Over the past six years, 47 people have lost their lives due to drowning, while around 700 tourists have been rescued from dangerous waters during that time.

A tourist named Arafat Kabir from Dhaka's Lalbagh area, visiting with his family, said, "Our first priority is to swim in the sea."

He admitted they were unaware of the dangers and suggested authorities increase manpower and equipment for tourist safety.

Tanvir Hossain, senior assistant commissioner of the Tourism Cell, mentioned that alongside the lifeguards, 38 trained beach workers employed by the district administration are also working to ensure tourist safety.

"We understand that tourists come to Cox's Bazar to enjoy the sea, but we must also ensure no lives are lost. Lifeguards and beach workers remain vigilant along the beach," he added.