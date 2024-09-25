Tourists discouraged from visiting Sajek for three days

In the wake of recent unrest and the prevailing law and order situation in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, the district administration in Rangamati yesterday discouraged tourists from visiting Sajek for three days.

Rangamati Deputy Commissioner Md Mosharraf Hossain Khan made the announcement yesterday afternoon, discouraging travel to the tourist attraction till Thursday.

"Given the current situation in the hill districts, we have taken this decision to avoid any untoward incidents," he said.

"In the past few days, we have been closely monitoring events in Dighinala, Khagrachari, and Rangamat. Considering the severity of the situation, we are discouraging tourist visits. Once the situation improves, we will resume promoting tourism."

Last Thursday, a communal attack in Dighinala, Khagrachari district, spread to Khagrachari Sadar and Rangamati, resulting in four deaths and over 100 injuries.

The 72-hour blockade that began on Saturday left around 1,500 tourists stranded, but they returned to their destinations yesterday, the DC said.