Tourists allowed back to Debotakhum as weather improves in Bandarban

The heavy rainfall in Bandarban has ceased, and with the weather now favourable, tourists will once again be allowed to visit Debotakhum -- a popular tourist destination in Rowangchhari upazila -- from today, according to the local administration.

Previously, due to continuous heavy rain and the risk of landslides, the upazila administration had imposed a one-week ban on visiting Debotakhum from June 18 to 25 to avoid putting tourists at risk.

Speaking to The Daily Star yesterday, Rowangchhari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Saiful Islam said, "Rainfall has significantly reduced in Bandarban over the past few days. The weather appears stable, and the overall situation in the area is good. Therefore, from Thursday, there should be no problem visiting Debotakhum. Tourists can travel as they did before."

"Since it's monsoon season, the hills take on a different form during this time. However, sudden rainfall upstream can trigger flash floods. So, wearing life jackets is mandatory for everyone, and all visitors must travel with caution. We've already instructed the local guides accordingly," he added.

He also mentioned that if the weather deteriorates again due to rain, temporary travel restrictions may be reinstated.

Located in the Loi-ra-going or Kachhaptali area of Rowangchhari upazila, Debotakhum is about 30 to 35 kilometres from Bandarban town. Tourists typically travel by open jeep (locally known as chander gari) or three-wheelers/auto-rickshaws to Kachhapatali in Rowangchhari. From there, it takes about 40 minutes to an hour of trekking through hilly trails to reach the spot.