Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Bandarban
Thu Jun 19, 2025 11:22 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 19, 2025 12:38 PM

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Tourists advised to avoid Bandarban's Debotakhum over landslide risk

Thu Jun 19, 2025 11:22 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 19, 2025 12:38 PM
Our Correspondent, Bandarban
Thu Jun 19, 2025 11:22 AM Last update on: Thu Jun 19, 2025 12:38 PM
Photo: Mong Sing Hai Marma

The local administration in Rowangchhari upazila of Bandarban has issued an advisory urging tourists to avoid visiting Debotakhum for eight days from yesterday till June 25 due to heightened risks of landslides and strong currents in hill streams following continuous heavy rainfall.

Md Saiful Islam, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Rowangchhari, issued a notice yesterday, urging tourists to refrain from travelling to the site during this period.

The notice stated that several days of persistent rain have dangerously increased water flow in the area's rivers, canals, and hill streams, significantly heightening the risk of landslides.

Local public representatives said the measure was taken in the interest of tourist safety.

Sanatan Kumar Mondal, deputy director of the district meteorological office, reported that the district recorded 35 millimetres of rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to 6:00pm yesterday.

