Tourist ship operation halted from tomorrow

The movement of tourist ships on Teknaf-Saint Martin's Island route will be suspended from Saturday for "security reasons" amid the ongoing fighting in Myanmar along the border with Bangladesh.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the administration said operations of all tourist boats from Teknaf to St Martin's will be suspended from Saturday until further notice, due to security reasons.

All ships will be in operation till Friday, said Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer Adnan Chowdhury.

Adnan said that although the movement of tourist ships from Teknaf will remain suspended, the ships from Chattogram and Cox's Bazar will continue to operate.

Cox's Bazar district administration tourism cell executive magistrate Mohammad Masud Rana said 10 tourist ships are plying the Teknaf-St Martin route.

The people of the border areas of Bandarban and Cox's Bazar are under threat for last few weeks due to the fighting between Myanmar government forces and rebel group Arakan Army near the border.