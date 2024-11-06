Tourism restrictions lifted in four Bandarban upazilas

Local administration has lifted restrictions on tourism in four upazilas of Bandarban district, allowing a partial reopening of travel to the area.

The decision, announced today by Deputy Commissioner Shah Mozahid Uddin, permits tourists to visit Bandarban Sadar, Alikadam, Lama, and Naikhongchhari upazilas.

The popular Nilgiri tourist spot is also included in the revised travel order.

Restrictions remain, however, for Rowangchhari, Ruma, and Thanchi upazilas, where concerns persist over the presence of armed members of the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), a separatist group.

Authorities have advised tourists to avoid these areas for safety reasons.

Deputy Commissioner Mozahid directed local authorities to ensure that tourists can travel without harassment.

Meanwhile, the Hotel, Motel, and Transport Owners Association has announced special discounts to attract visitors.

Travel bans have also been lifted in the neighbouring districts of Khagrachhari and Rangamati.