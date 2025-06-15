Tour organiser arrested over trekkers’ death

Police yesterday arrested the owner of a tour company in a case over the death of two trekkers, including a young woman, in a trail in Alikadam upazila of Bandarban last week.

Habibur Rahman filed the case with Alikadam Police Station yesterday, accusing Barsha Islam Brishti of negligence that led to the death of his daughter Smriti Akhter.

Barsha, who was arrested yesterday, is the executive director of Tour Expert.

Smriti, fellow trekker Sheikh Jubairul Islam, and their guide Hasan Chowdhury Shuvo went missing on June 10.

Police recovered Jubairul's body from the Matamuhuri river on June 12, Smriti's body was found next to Tain Khal the following day, and Hasan remains missing, according to police.

The bodies of the two trekkers, aged less than 30, are at the Bandarban Sadar Hospital morgue, said police.

According to the complaint, Tour Expert organised a trekking event in the remote hilly terrain of Krishtong-Rung Rang Summit.

The victims were among the 33 participants who joined the tour on the night of June 8 in Alikadam, it adds.

On June 10, tour director Barsha, accompanied by only one local guide, Siddhartha Tenchongya, set off towards the Andharmanik trail with 12 participants, while the remaining 21 participants, including Smriti Akhter, were sent back to Alikadam under the supervision of Hasan , reads the complaint.

On the afternoon of June 11, when the team reached the Shamuk Jhorna area, heavy rainfall triggered a flash flood that swept away Smriti, Hasan, and Jubairul.

The complaint adds that the accident occurred due to a lack of understanding of the weather in the hills, inexperienced guides, the absence of proper administrative approvals, and irresponsible planning.

Barsha and other unknown individuals who organised the event are responsible for the deaths, it adds.

Bandarban Additional Superintendent of Police Zenia Chakma said, "Initial findings suggest the tragedy resulted from mismanagement in the tour operation."

Mintu Karmakar, president of the Bandarban Tourist Guide Association, said, "The incident highlights growing concerns over unregulated, event-based tours in the hills. Strict regulation and legal framework are needed to ensure safety in adventure tourism."

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abdullah Al Momin said, "Permission was granted for just 12 people. But in reality, 33 joined. The tour operators misled the administration with false information."