Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Jul 27, 2025 12:36 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 27, 2025 12:36 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Touhid Hossain off to NY for UN Conference on Palestine issue

Sun Jul 27, 2025 12:36 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 27, 2025 12:36 PM
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Jul 27, 2025 12:36 PM Last update on: Sun Jul 27, 2025 12:36 PM

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain left Dhaka for New York this morning to attend the United Nations high-level international conference on the "Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution".

The foreign adviser is scheduled to return early Friday after attending the ministerial meeting, a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told UNB.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

France and Saudi Arabia will co-chair the high-level international conference to promote a lasting peace in the Middle East and the implementation of the two-state solution.

The conference will be held from July 28 to 30 in New York, under the auspices of the United Nations.

This ministerial high-level session brings together the outcomes of the thematic roundtables and working groups convened under the auspices of the high-level conference on the implementation of the two-state solution.

It provides a platform to consolidate key insights, highlight consensus across political, legal, economic, and humanitarian tracks, and articulate concrete next steps.

The session is both a culmination of months of coordinated diplomatic work and a launchpad for action, and laying the groundwork for sustained international engagement, accountability, and implementation in support of a just and lasting peace.

The aim of the conference is to contribute to the implementation of UN resolutions on the question of Palestine and the two-state solution in order to achieve a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in the Middle East.

Initially scheduled for June, the conference was postponed due to the escalating violence in the Middle East at the time.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আবহাওয়া

উত্তাল বঙ্গোপসাগর, ৪ দিন যোগাযোগবিচ্ছিন্ন সেন্টমার্টিন

সেন্ট মার্টিন ইউনিয়ন পরিষদের (ইউপি) ভারপ্রাপ্ত চেয়ারম্যান ফয়জুল ইসলাম বলেন, অমাবস্যার কারণে জোয়ারের পানি স্বাভাবিকের চেয়ে বেশি উচ্চতায় প্লাবিত হচ্ছে। এতে দ্বীপের বেশ কয়েকটি এলাকায় ঘরবাড়িতে নোনা...

৫০ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

২০২৪ সালে বিএনপির আয় ১৫ কোটি ৬৫ লাখ টাকা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে