‘Tough for this JS to represent nation’

Leader of the Opposition GM Quader yesterday in parliament, discerned that the 12th Jatiya Sangsad will not be able to perform its duties perfectly.

"The parliament's 75 percent of MPs are from the ruling party, while 21 percent are independents. They [independents] can also be regarded as the ruling party. Only 3-4 percent are from the opposition. It will be tough to represent the whole nation in this parliament," he said.

GM Quader said this while participating in an unscheduled discussion to thank the newly elected Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

Quader, also chairman of Jatiyo Party, called upon the Speaker to maintain impartiality while discharging her duties in the House.

He said parliament will take decisions in favour of the people, as that was the purpose of creating parliament.

He made some demands, including giving the opposition the opportunity to raise their voice so that the parliament can run effectively.

