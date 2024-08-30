Tortured elephant rescued in Cumilla

Forest officials yesterday rescued an elephant, that was tortured by several people as seen in a video that recently went viral, in Cumilla.

The injured elephant was first located near Bakhrabad Gas Field in Debidwar upazila. Later, officials from the Forest Department, with support from locals, rescued the animal from Sonaullah village under Muradnagar upazila around dawn following a nightlong effort, said a press release.

The animal has been provided with primary treatment, and an effort is on to send it to the safari park in Gazipur, it also read.

The elephant's mahout was detained, while legal action against its owner was underway, the release added.

A video of the elephant being tortured by several people near a fire service station in Cumilla's Daudkandi upazila went viral on social media on Monday.

As the incident came to her notice, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser of the interim government to the Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change, gave a directive to rescue the elephant immediately.