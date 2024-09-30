Top criminals released after Aug 5 under surveillance

Says DMP chief

Top criminals who were released from prisons following the fall of Awami League government on August 5 have been kept under police surveillance, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Mainul Hasan yesterday.

He made the statement during the inauguration of the "Walton-CRAB Sports Festival-2024" football tournament at Paltan Outer Stadium, organised by the Crime Reporters Association Bangladesh.

The DMP chief said, "They [top criminals] have been released through the court after serving long jail terms. They are now under our surveillance. Legal action will be taken against them if they get involved in new crimes."

According to the Department of Prisons, at least 43 top criminals and militants have been granted bail since August 5.

Recent weeks have seen multiple allegations against these individuals, including murder, extortion, and toll collection. A murder case was filed against top criminal Imamul Hasan Helal, also known as Pichchi Helal, at Mohammadpur Police Station. Helal was released on August 16 after serving a 24-year prison term.

When asked about police officers who have not resumed their duties, the DMP commissioner said the number was minimal.

"Necessary action will be taken against those who have failed to report back to duty," he said.

As of now, at least 187 police officials, ranging from deputy inspector general to constable, remain absent.

Hasan assured that all police stations in Dhaka remain operational.

Earlier, in his inaugural speech, he emphasised the importance of maintaining a strong relationship between the DMP and crime reporters.

"We have only one goal: to ensure peace and order in Dhaka. Crime reporters are helping us with valuable information," he said.