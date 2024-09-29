Top criminals released after Aug 5 under police surveillance: DMP commissioner

Top criminals who were released from prisons after August 5 after the fall of the Awami League government following a surge of students and people have been kept under police surveillance, according to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Mainul Hasan.

He made the statement today during the inauguration of the "Walton-CRAB Sports Festival-2024" football tournament at Paltan Outer Stadium, organised by the Crime Reporters Association Bangladesh (CRAB).

The DMP boss said, "Those (top criminals) who have already been released from jails… they have been released through the court after serving long jail terms. They are now under our surveillance. Legal action will be taken against them if they are involved in new crimes."

According to the Department of Prisons, at least 43 top criminals and militants have been granted bail since August 5. Recent weeks have seen multiple allegations against these individuals, including their involvement in murder, extortion, and toll collection. A murder case was filed against top criminal Imamul Hasan Helal, also known as Pichchi Helal, at Mohammadpur Police Station. Helal was released on August 16 after serving a 24-year prison term.

When asked about police officers who have not resumed their duties, the DMP Commissioner said that the number was minimal. "Necessary action will be taken against those who have failed to report back to duty," he said.

As of now, at least 187 police officials, ranging from Deputy Inspector General to constable, remain absent.

Commissioner Hasan assured that all police stations in Dhaka remain operational, with repair work underway at three or four stations, which will be completed within the next few days.

Regarding crime prevention, the DMP chief highlighted the force's proactive approach, including regular patrols and investigative efforts to quickly identify and apprehend culprits.

"We are conducting joint operations, such as the one last night at the Geneva Camp, where firearms and locally made weapons were seized, and several arrests were made," he added.

Earlier, in his inaugural speech, Commissioner Hasan emphasised the importance of maintaining a strong relationship between the DMP and crime reporters. "We have only one goal: to ensure peace and order in Dhaka. Crime reporters are helping us with valuable information," he said.

CRAB President Kamruzzaman Khan presided over the meeting, which was attended by various DMP officials and former CRAB leaders.