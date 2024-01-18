Tony Blair congratulates Sheikh Hasina

Former prime minister of the United Kingdom Tony Blair has congratulated Sheikh Hasina for her reelection as the prime minister of Bangladesh.

In a greeting letter, he said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on leading the Awami League to victory, securing a fourth consecutive term as the prime minister of Bangladesh."

Blair, executive chairman of Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, said, "As you embark on your next term, I am confident that Bangladesh will continue to thrive, achieving new milestones and setting global benchmarks for good governance."