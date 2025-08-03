Tongi’s drains of death

Despite fatalities, authorities yet to take action, allege locals

Open and unguarded drains across Tongi in Gazipur have turned into deadly traps, posing a constant threat to pedestrians, garment workers, schoolchildren, the elderly, and motorcyclists alike.

Despite repeated accidents, including a recent fatality, no effective steps have been taken by the authorities.

On July 30, firefighters recovered the body of Faria Tasnim Jyoti, who had fallen into an open drain in Tongi. Her lifeless body was found beneath a dense pile of water hyacinth in the Shalikchura Beel, into which the drain flows.

A visit on the four-kilometre area from Board Bazar to Tongi's Hossain Market on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway revealed at least 25 drains and manholes without covers.

Photo: Monjurul Haque

In some places, thin bamboo sticks or pieces of red cloth serve as makeshift warnings. During rain, when the manholes are submerged, pedestrians unknowingly walk into danger. These roads are daily routes for thousands, said locals.

Abul Hossain, a garment worker, said, "These open manholes become even more dangerous when there's no light."

Photo: Monjurul Haque

Near Gazipur Crescent Hospital, two manholes sit wide open.

Ismail Hossain, another worker, said, "Just days ago, someone fell in right here. Bystanders pulled him out."

Amir Hossain, a rickshaw-puller from Gacha, added, "I've seen manhole covers being stolen in broad daylight. No one stops them. The covers are later sold off as scrap metal."

In Kunia-Targachh, resident Iman Ali pointed to five open manholes in his area alone. "With this much traffic, anyone could fall in at any moment."

Asked, Gazipur City Corporation Secretary Al Amin Parvez said, "We cannot avoid responsibility. We're listing all open drains and manholes across the city and have been instructed to seal them. The work has already begun."