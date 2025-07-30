Tongi factory worker dies in workplace accident

A worker died after being scalded by hot water from a dyeing machine at a factory in Bhadam area of Tongi, Gazipur yesterday afternoon.

The worker was identified as Md Abdul Quddus, 19, who had been residing in Bhadam Bhakral area of Tongi.

He was employed as a dyeing assistant operator at Etafil Accessories Limited, a company under the Tamishna Group.

According to a complaint filed by his sister, Mosha Alo Akter with Tongi West Police Station, Quddus had been working at the factory for about six months. Yesterday, while on duty, hot water suddenly gushed out of the dyeing machine, severely burning his entire body.

He was quickly rescued and taken to a private hospital in the Uttara area. From there, Quddus was referred to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he died at 3:50pm yesterday.

Tongi West Police Station Sub-Inspector Md Asaduzzaman today said, "After completing the necessary legal procedures, the body has been handed over to the family."

Asked about the compensation, SI Mozammel Haque, investigation officer of the case, said, "The factory authorities have contacted the family, and it appears that a settlement has been reached between them."