Tolerance, patience needed in politics

Says chief justice

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan yesterday called upon the country's political parties to cultivate tolerance and patience towards getting along with each other despite disagreements.

"There can be political disagreements, but every political party has to be tolerant of each other; otherwise, a sound society cannot be built," he said.

The chief justice came up with the remarks while addressing a workshop titled "Role of Panel Lawyers in Protecting Human Rights" at the auditorium of Krishibid Institution Bangladesh on Khamar Bari Road in the capital's Farmgate.

"Leaders and activists of each political party have human rights. Similarly, police involved in maintaining law and order situations have human rights. As excessive force on the leaders and activists of political parties violates human rights, then excessive force on the police also violates human rights," he pointed out.

Reiterating the role of lawyers in ensuring human rights, he said that human rights panel counsels will have to play a role akin to legal aid, while the mention of distorted names of the accused in the cases is also a violation of human rights.

About the use of fetters on the court premises, the chief justice said, "Fetters can only be used for dangerous accused upon permission from the court as some accused fled from Dhaka court a few days back for not putting fetters."

Chaired by National Human Rights Commission Chairman Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, Director Kazi Arfan Ashik, Supreme Court's Registrar General Md Golam Rabbani, and High Court's Registrar Munshi Md Moshiar Rahman, among others spoke at the event.