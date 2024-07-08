Told 4 FB groups to check GDs before posting about missing people: CMP

Chattogram Metropolitan Police today dismissed as rumours the claims on social media that a large number of children went missing in Dhaka and Chattogram in the span of two days.

CMP Additional Commissioner Abdul Mannad said they communicated with Facebook groups in this regard.

"We've communicated with the administrators of four Facebook groups. asking them to use general diary (GD) to confirm any posts they make regarding a missing person," he said at a press conference at the Dampara Police Line.

Since Saturday morning, social media posts claiming that 35 children went missing in Dhaka and Chattogram in the span of 48 hours have gone viral on different Facebook groups, spreading panic among people.

Police, however, dismissed the claims as rumours. They said filing missing diaries is a regular phenomenon, and many children return home after a short while.

"Seventeen individuals were reported missing from Chattogram. Eleven of them went home at different times. Additionally, up to six people have eloped. Police are trying to get them back," said Mannan

Sources in CMP said the 17 went missing between June 1 and 6.

In a statement yesterday, the Police Headquarters (PHQ) said some recent social media posts related to "missing children" have come to their notice. Such posts are mere rumours.

The PHQ is requested all not to be confused or panicked by such rumours. If people spread such rumours, legal action will be taken against them.