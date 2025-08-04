Together, we'll build a Bangladesh where tyranny will never rise again: Chief Adviser

July a turning point for people’s hope, he says

Asserting that July rekindled the people's hope for a just, equal and corruption-free country, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has called upon all to come forward towards building a Bangladesh together where tyranny will never rise again.

He made the call in a message issued today on the occasion of July Uprising Day.

He said the sacrifices of thousands gifted this rare opportunity for national reform, and all must protect it at any cost.

The fallen autocrats and their self-serving allies remain active, conspiring to derail the nation's progress, he said, adding, "Let us stand united beyond all divisions to confront and defeat these threats. Together, we will build a Bangladesh where tyranny will never rise again."

The chief adviser said, "August 5 marks an unforgettable chapter in the history of Bangladesh. It was on this very day, one year ago, that the July Uprising reached its triumph, liberating our beloved nation from the grip of long-standing fascist rule."

He extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Bangladesh whose united struggle brought about this historic achievement.

He remembered with deep reverence the brave youth, workers, labourers and professionals who sacrificed their lives while confronting the fascist forces.

He said the July Uprising was a collective eruption against sixteen years of oppressive authoritarian misrule.

The chief adviser said since assuming responsibility, the interim government has undertaken extensive reform efforts across all sectors of the state to fulfil these aspirations.

The trials related to the July killings are progressing swiftly, he said, adding that measures have been initiated to preserve the memory of the July martyrs and rehabilitate the injured July fighters.

"To accelerate our democratic journey, dialogue continues with political parties and stakeholders on necessary reforms, including the political and electoral systems."

Prof Yunus added that the interim government is committed to restoring state power to the people through a peaceful, fair and transparent election, as part of a sustainable political solution.