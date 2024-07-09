Together we can achieve great things: PM at trade summit in China

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the Chinese business community to invest in Bangladesh's main sectors taking advantage of the world's most liberal investment regimes.

"It is time to invest in Bangladesh, and I am confident that with our hands joined, together we can achieve great things," she said while addressing a summit on "Trade, Business and Investment Opportunities between Bangladesh and China" in Beijing.

The prime minister encouraged the Chinese business community to consider key sectors in Bangladesh, saying, "We welcome investments in our infrastructure, energy, and logistics sectors."

Joining the summit on the second day of her four-day bilateral visit to China, she has urged the Chinese entrepreneurs, and investors to invest in larger volumes in Bangladesh's ICT, tourism, agro-processing industries and development sectors.

The summit was organised by the Embassy of Bangladesh in Beijing, BIDA, BSEC and CCPIT at China World Summit Wing, Shangri-La Circle, Beijing.

"We believe there is significant potential for Chinese investment, particularly in the energy sector, including renewable energy," she said.

She also said climate-resilient smart farming opens opportunities for collaboration in agro-processing industries, with buy-back arrangements with China.

She went on to say that they plan to establish three special tourism zones where China can invest in the real estate and hospitality sectors.

"I also urge Chinese investors to explore portfolio investments in Bangladesh," she added.

The premier said the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission is actively working to further develop its capital markets aimed at making them more attractive to foreign investors.

"We have made significant progress in developing a robust bond market. We are on the brink of introducing derivative products, which will further diversify and widen our financial markets," she said.

Mentioning that Bangladesh is embracing the digital age with open arms, she said her government is actively promoting the growth of the ICT sector, offering incentives for startups, investing in tech parks, and fostering an ecosystem that encourages innovation and entrepreneurship.

"Our young entrepreneurs are making their mark on the global stage, and we invite you to be a part of this exciting journey," she said.

"We offer numerous opportunities in renewable energy, waste management, and green technologies," she added.

In the summit, 16 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been exchanged between several companies of Bangladesh and China.

Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Li Fei, Chairman of China Communications Construction Group Company Ltd Wang Tongzhou, President and CEO of HSBC China Mark Wang, Senior Vice President of Huawei Simon Lin, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen, Bangladesh Ambassador to China Md Jashim Uddin and Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Lokman Hossain Miah spoke on the occasion.

Chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul Islam delivered the welcome speech.

Several hundred business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs from Bangladesh and China joined the summit.