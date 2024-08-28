Together, they work tirelessly to repair a dyke

A breach in the embankment has flooded over 35 villages in Sylhet

A breach in the Manu River embankment in Moulvibazar's Kulaura upazila has led to widespread flooding, submerging over 35 villages and causing significant damage to crop fields, houses, and roads.

The breach, which occurred on August 20, has left the region reeling as floodwaters continue to inundate the area.

The damage was particularly severe in the villages of Belartal, Alinagar, and Dhalia, where sections of the embankment gave way due to persistent rainfall and water flow from across the border.

Local residents and officials have pointed fingers at the Bangladesh Water Development Board, accusing it of using substandard materials in constructing the embankment, leading to its collapse.

Despite these challenges, the story has taken a hopeful turn as hundreds of local residents, students, and social organisations have come together to repair the damaged embankment themselves.

"The Manu river's breach has devastated our community, but we're not waiting for government aid. We've taken matters into our own hands," said Umar Ali, a student involved in the repairs.

Ali and other local youths were among the first to respond, quickly filling the breach with sandbags.

Soon after, they were joined by former UP member Abbas Ali, social activist Dr Monirul Islam Sohag, and other villagers.

The repair effort, which began on the night of August 22, has become a community-wide endeavour.

Men, women, and children have been working side by side, filling sacks with soil and stacking them to rebuild the embankment.

The scene is one of determination and unity, with villagers refusing to let the floodwaters defeat them.

"We've been working since dawn, every day, to protect our homes and crops," said Dr Sohag, who also contributed Tk 1 lakh to support the effort.

"Many of the embankments in this area are unstable, and we're doing everything we can to safeguard our land," he added.

Local youth Yasin Ali voiced frustration over unfulfilled promises by public representatives to build a permanent embankment, but he praised the community's spirit.

"The people here are incredible. They've come together to do what needs to be done. It's inspiring to see," said Yasin.

Abbas Ali echoed these sentiments, noting that while the situation is dire, the collective effort has brought the community closer together.

"We've been working at great personal risk, but it's worth it to protect our neighbours and our homes," he said.