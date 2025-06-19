Toddler killed in Cox's Bazar elephant attack, sister injured

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy died hours after a wild elephant attacked a house in Ramu upazila of Cox's Bazar Tuesday night.

Abdur Rahman, son of Amir Hamza, died yesterday morning, said Taukir Hasan, Eidgaon Range Officer of the Forest Department.

Amir's daughter Bilkis Akter, 10 was also injured during the attack on the house in the reserve forest area of Moittatali in Eidgaon.

Forest official Taukir said the elephant entered the house of Amir late Tuesday night, prompting the family to flee in panic. Abdur Rahman and Bilkis were critically injured during the attack.

Local residents rushed the siblings to the Sadar hospital. As the boy's condition deteriorated, doctors referred him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, but he died on the way, he said.