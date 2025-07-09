Toddler drowns in open drain in Chattogram’s Halishahar

A three-year-old girl drowned after falling into an open roadside drain in Chattogram's Halishahar area this afternoon.

Locals said she had been playing with a ball around 2:44pm near Tasfia Gate when it rolled into the drain. As she tried to retrieve it, she was swept away by the strong current.

Her body was recovered around 4:00pm, stuck against a plastic pipe inside the drain.

Her mother works in the garments sector, while her father is employed by a cable company, according to neighbours.

Kamrul Islam, leader of Agrabad Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters, confirmed the incident.

"After receiving the information, police and firefighters rushed to the spot and began a rescue operation," he said.

Md Sujan, a witness, told reporters that the child was playing when her ball rolled into the roadside drain next to a five-storey building.

"She tried to fetch the ball but got swept away by the strong current. Some neighbours tried to rescue her but couldn't find her. After about 45 minutes, her body was found stuck against a plastic pipe," he said.

He also noted that the drain was completely open and without any slab.

Notably, at least 14 people have lost their lives after falling into open drains or canals in Chattogram city in the last six years, especially during the rainy season.

Two such deaths occurred in 2020, five in 2021, three in 2023, three in 2024, and one so far this year.