Tk 90 lakh lost from parliament building on Aug 5

Says Parliament Secretariat

Hundreds of jubilant people at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban complex soon after Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country on August 5. Photo: Naimur Rahman

Approximately Tk 90 lakh -- both from official and personal funds-- went missing from Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban during the vandalism and looting on August 5.

The amount was disclosed at a meeting on the overall situation of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban recently (September 4).

Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban's acting secretary (additional secretary, committee support wing) Zebunnesa Karim presided over the meeting held at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

A decision was made to take appropriate action to refund the cash, according to a press release of the Parliament Secretariat issued today.

Another decision was taken to prepare a list of goods lost and damaged at various offices, sub-sections and sections of the Parliament building and submit it to the head of each department.

The heads of various departments of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban participated at the meeting and presented the overall situation of their respective departments.

They put emphasis on some repair works to be done on an urgent basis.

In the meeting, three committees were formed to strengthen the overall security of the Parliament House, Parliament Member House (Manik Mia and Nakhal Para), Old MP Hostel, Minister Hostel, Secretary Hostel and Sangsad Bhaban residential areas.

The meeting also decided to take necessary measures after inspecting the broken, lost and damaged goods in the above areas.

The committees were instructed to inspect the goods, which were damaged and piled up on the site and shift those to the oath room.

It was decided to take necessary measures to repair the damaged computers, printers, scanners, internet connections, telephone exchanges, lines and sets at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on an urgent basis.

Minutes after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country on August 5, thousands of people defied the curfew and stormed into parliament building.

Within minutes, the staircase in front of parliament was filled with thousands of protesters.

Some entered through the main entrance while others climbed through the boundary fence. Many went inside the chamber hall of the House where lawmakers deliberate, and they sat on the seats and took photos.

They stood on the podium of the House and cheered.