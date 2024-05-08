Tk 70.82cr graft: Court to decide on charges against PK Halder Jun 10

A Dhaka court yesterday fixed June 10 to decide whether charges brought against 23 people, including former managing director of NRB Global Bank PK Halder, will be accepted in a case filed over embezzlement of Tk 70.82 crore from International Leasing and Financial Services Limited.

Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court set the date as ACC Deputy Director Gulshan Anowar Pradhan submitted a charge sheet to it on April 29.

PK Halder, the prime accused, was arrested in India on May 14, 2022 on charges of money laundering.

The case is one of 52 filed against PK Halder and 85 other people between 2020 and 2022 over embezzlement of Tk 3,400 crore from various financial institutions in the name of companies owned by him and his family.