Tk 70.82CR Graft Case: Charges pressed against PK Halder

The Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday pressed charges against 23 people including former managing director of NRB Global Bank Proshanta Kumar Halder, known as PK Halder, in a case filed over embezzling Tk 70.82 crore from International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL).

ACC Deputy Director Gulshan Anowar Pradhan and also the case's investigation officer, submitted a charge sheet to the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court.

PK Halder, the case's prime accused, was arrested in Ashoknagar, India, on May 14 of 2022 on charges of money laundering.

This is one of the 52 cases filed against Halder and 85 others between 2020 and 2022 in connection with the embezzlement of Tk 3,400 crore from various financial institutions in the name of companies owned by him and his family.

On October 8 last year, Halder was sentenced to 22 years of imprisonment in another case filed over laundering Tk 80 crore to Canada and amassing about Tk 426 crore illegally.