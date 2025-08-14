Tk 519cr campus project set to be placed for Ecnec approval

Prioritising literature, music, fine arts, theatre, agriculture, livestock and fisheries, and environmental sciences, the permanent campus project of Rabindra University in Sirajganj is set to be placed for approval at next week's Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) meeting.

The Tk 519.15 crore project will feature 11 faculties and 40 departments, accommodating 7,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students for education and research.

The proposed campus will have three five-storey dormitories, which will be built at a cost of Tk 93.89 crore.

It will also feature four non-residential buildings: a five-storey academic building, a five-storey administrative building, a three-storey central library, and a two-storey TSC and cafeteria, costing around Tk 211 crore.

Two more establishments will be built within the project at a cost of Tk 2 crore. In addition, around Tk 15 crore will be spent on furniture.

According to the project summary prepared for Ecnec, the academic masterplan focuses on teaching, specialised training, research, and knowledge dissemination, along with the physical and mental development of students to help build a humane society.

The campus will include open spaces, sports grounds, lakes, and designated areas for agriculture, livestock, and fisheries departments. At least 33 percent of the area will be reserved for tree plantation and greenery, in line with Forest Department guidelines.

If implemented, the university -- located in Shahjadpur, Sirajganj, and established to honour the legacy of Rabindranath Tagore -- will aim to expand quality higher education, promote Rabindra studies, and develop skilled, technology-savvy human resources.

On May 7, Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud said after the proposal was initially placed, the chief adviser directed that a comprehensive plan prioritising fine arts be prepared.

The project was then sent back for revision. At the time, Wahiduddin Mahmud also said the university would be built on 100 acres of land in the Zamindari area of Kuthibari in Shahjadpur, designed to attract tourists and prioritise fine arts, dance, and literature.

The four-year project is scheduled to run from May 2025 to April 2029. It will be implemented by the University Grants Commission and Rabindra University, Bangladesh, under the Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Education Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Chalan Beel Rokkha Andolon has written to the planning ministry, urging that the proposed university site be relocated from Buripothajia in Shahjadpur.

They warned that building the campus at the confluence of several rivers and canals -- the only outlet of Chalan Beel -- could cause waterlogging and an ecological disaster in the country's largest wetland. The letter described the move as "the final nail in the coffin" for the already threatened ecosystem.