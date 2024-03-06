Tk 40cr allocated to city corporations to combat dengue: LGRD minister

The city corporations of the country were allocated Tk 40cr to tackle dengue in the current fiscal year, Local Government, Rural Development (LGRD) and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam said today.

"A total of Tk 40 crore has been allocated in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the fiscal year 2023-24 to tackle dengue in different city corporations of the country," he said while talking to reporters after a session of the deputy commissioners' conference in Dhaka today.

Of the allocation, Tk 32 crore has been kept for combating dengue and strengthening cleanliness activities, and Tk 8 crore for publicity and advertisement expenses, he said.

At the same time, he said the deputy commissioners have been instructed to raise public awareness and take effective steps in the campaign against dengue.

According to him, raising awareness is the best approach to combat dengue worldwide.

"Ninety percent of the measures to prevent dengue depend on awareness; the other ten percent can be done by technology or using insecticide," he said.