‘Tk 400cr peon’ is Jahangir

BFIU freezes his, wife’s bank accounts

At a time when graft allegations against government officials are making the headlines, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina shared a personal anecdote yesterday.

While talking about the alleged corruption of a former PSC driver, Abed Ali, who amassed crores of taka by selling question papers for government jobs, the premier informed that she has taken action against a former peon (office aide) of her residence who had amassed Tk 400 crore.

Although the PM, at a press conference at the Gono Bhaban, did not mention the name of her peon, The Daily Star learnt that the person is Jahangir Alam.

According to sources, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) recently froze the bank accounts of Jahangir and his wife, Kamrun Nahar, for 30 days due to suspicious transactions under the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012.

The BFIU also asked banks and financial institutions to provide it with updated bank statements of the couple and the companies owned by them.

Jahangir, hailing from Chatkhil of Noakhali, worked as a personal aide to the prime minister during her first two tenures from January 2009 to December 2018.

Prior to that, Jahangir was the Awami League president's personal aide when she stayed at the Sudha Sadan.

Jahangir was dismissed at the beginning of the PM's third term in January 2019.

Despite losing his job, Jahangir continued to misuse his former position, prompting the Prime Minister's Office to issue a circular to media, warning about his illegal activities.

The circular, issued on December 6, 2023, also said the PMO has no connections with Jahangir and urged people to take assistance from law enforcement agencies if needed.

Sources revealed that Jahangir, known for his influence in local politics and charity work, even traveled by helicopter to visit his in-laws' in Maijdee Court.

He was denied the AL nomination for the Noakhali-1 constituency in both the 2018 and 2024 national elections.

At yesterday's press briefing, the prime minister questioned how he accumulated such wealth, referring to his extravagant helicopter trips. "How did he make so much money?"

Jahangir used his influence to get his brother elected chairman three times in Khilpara union of Chatkhil and helped one of his followers, Mohammadullah, get elected as Chatkhil municipality mayor, according to local sources.