Tk 36 crore goes down the drain

The recent heavy rainfall reveals the poor and unplanned drainage system of Mymensingh city, one of the oldest cities in the country.

Local residents alleged that though it took several days for the water to recede from some areas, the wait extends up to two to three weeks in the low-lying areas of the municipality.

While talking to this correspondent, a number of townspeople said waterlogging has become a never-ending menace for people living in some low-lying areas of the city like Balashpur Madhyapara, Charpara Nayapara, Shankipara, Mashkanda Shantinagor, Akua and Purahitpara due to poor waste management system.

According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department Office, Mymensingh experienced 378 millimeters of rainfall in October, which was second highest in the country since the independence.

Nazrul Islam, a retired government official, said after the recent heavy rainfall it took nearly three weeks for the water to recede from Balashpur Madhyapara area.

As a result, many families lost their necessary goods and other valuables.

Locals said usually over 2,000 families living in Balashpur Madhyapara area have to face serious waterlogging for more than five months a year.

But the situation started deteriorating since construction of the underground drains in since 2013.

This year they have been suffering from severe waterlogging for nearly seven months, some local residents said.

They said though waterlogging has been prevailing in some areas of the city for about 20 years or so, it has gone beyond description for the last 10 years.

Some areas get flooded even after a little rainfall, but if it rains heavily the suffering continues for at least 15 to 20 days.

Ataur Rahman, principal of a local madrasa in Charpara area, said he has to face serious waterlogging for two to three days even after a light rain.

Alongside severe traffic congestions, waterlogging has become an intolerable menace for the city dwellers due to unplanned drainage system, said Advocate Nazrul Islam Chunnu, convener of Jonoudyag Mymensingh, a citizens' forum.

Even the large canals, including Makarjani Khal, are clogged with household waste as the city drains are not cleaned on a regular basis, leading to waterlogging in the nearby areas.

Urging the authorities concerned to free all the canals under the municipality, he said a huge amount of government money has been spent to improve the drainage system, but local residents are not getting the desired benefit.

Local people want the waterlogging issue to be solved before the next monsoon, said Nurul Amin, secretary of Mymensingh Nagorik Andolon.

Mohabbat Ali, conservation inspector at Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC), claimed that though they continue the cleanness drives to tackle waterlogging all the year round, shortage of manpower is the main reason behind the menace during the monsoon.

MCC Executive Engineer Mohammad Azharul Haque said since 2009 a total of over 183-kilometre new drains, spending over Tk 36 crore, have been constructed to upgrade the drainage system of the municipality.

Meanwhile, claiming the present drainage system much better than the past, MCC Mayor Ekramul Haque Titu said if construction of new drains is not done immediately rainwater will take several days to recede from the city.

They have been continuing eviction drives to free all the drains and canals of the city in a bid to ease the waterlogging problem, the mayor added.