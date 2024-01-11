Tk 297cr Graft: SC stays GK Shamim’s bail

The file photo shows that SM Golam Kibria Shamim, who was arrested following a raid at his business office on September 20, was being produced before a Dhaka court on September 21, 2019. Amran Hossain/Star

The Supreme Court yesterday stayed till March 11 a High Court order that granted bail to Golam Kibria alias GK Shamim, an expelled Jubo League leader in a case filed over amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 297 crore.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the stay order following a petition filed by the Anti- Corruption Commission.

In the petition, the ACC said recording depositions from the witnesses is ongoing at the trial court and therefore, he should not be granted bail at this stage.

The ACC filed the case against GK Shamim, a top government-listed contractor, on October 21, 2019 for accumulating illegal wealth worth Tk 297 crore.