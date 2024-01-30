‘Tk 25Cr Misappropriation’: ACC okays charge sheet against Prof Yunus, 13 others

The Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday approved the charge sheet in the case filed against Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and 13 others in connection with the misappropriation of about Tk 25.22 crore of Grameen Telecom Workers' Profit Participation Fund.

Yunus is the chairman of Grameen Telecom.

The charge sheet is likely to be submitted to the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka today, investigation officer Gulshan Anwar Prodhan, a deputy director of the ACC, told The Daily Star.

The 13 other accused are Grameen Telecom Managing Director Nazmul Islam, directors Ashraful Hassan, Naznin Sultana, Parvin Mahmud, M Shahjahan, Nurjahan Begum, and SM Huzzatul Islam Latifee, Sramik-Karmachari Union President Kamruzzaman, General Secretary Firoz Mahmud Hasan and representative Mainul Islam, Jatiya Workers Federation Office Secretary Kamrul Hasan, and lawyers Zafrul Hasan Sharif and Yusuf Ali.

Kamrul was not named in the first information report of the case; but his name has been included in the charge sheet.

On May 30 last year, IO Gulshan filed the case with the ACC's integrated district office in Dhaka.

According to the case documents, Grameen Telecom's 108th board meeting, presided over by Prof Yunus on May 9, 2022, decided that a bank account would be opened to distribute Tk 437 crore among the employees as per its agreement with the Grameen Telecom Sramik Karmachari Union.

Sramik Karmachari Union President Kamruzzmaan and General Secretary Firoz signed a deal on April 27 last year and the account was opened on May 8 with Dhaka Bank's Gulshan branch.

"Since the bank account was opened after the signing of the agreement, the account number was not supposed to be mentioned in the agreement. But the account number was there, proving that the agreement was fake," read the case statement.

"The Grameen Telecom chairman and the board members in association with each other produced the fake agreement to misappropriate money and thus committed a crime under the Money Laundering Prevention Act," it added.

About Tk 364 crore was distributed among 156 employees between May 25 and June 12, 2022. However, about Tk 26.22 crore was transferred to another account with Dutch-Bangla Bank between May 17 and May 30 that year.

"The money was transferred to another account without any written or verbal approval from the employees. From that account, the money was transferred to the personal accounts of the employees' union leaders and lawyers," reads the case statement.

The ACC found that about Tk 1 crore was lawyers' fees and the rest of the money was misappropriated by the employees' union leaders and lawyers.