Tk 2,200cr laundering: SC dismisses Destiny Group MD’s bail plea

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court yesterday dismissed Destiny Group managing director Md Rafiqul Amin's bail petition in a case filed over laundering of around Tk 2,200 crore.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division passed the dismissal order citing that the court has zero tolerance against corruption and lacks sympathy to the accused petitioner (Rafiqul) as the case against him involves laundering of a huge sum of public money.

Rafiqul Amin should remain in jail for some more time in the greater interest of the nation, the SC bench also said.