Tk 20k bounty for helping DMP catch arsonists

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman yesterday announced a Tk 20,000 reward for anyone who helps police arrest arsonists.

He made the announcement at a meeting with the Petrol Pump Owner's Association to discuss security measures at petrol pumps at the DMP headquarters.

The commissioner said many arsonists have already been arrested with the help of eyewitnesses, who have cooperated with police in this regard.

He expressed gratitude for the public's assistance in maintaining law and order.

"Now we are declaring a cash reward … If anyone can help apprehend an arsonist with proof, we'll give them a reward of Tk 20,000."

Habibur emphasised the police force's ongoing commitment to ensuring security in the capital and said police officials have been conducting operations both in uniform and plainclothes and utilising intelligence-led strategies to address the current situation effectively.

One of the primary objectives is to maintain security in the days ahead, as petrol bombs are being used in the name of political activities, he said.

He urged all responsible citizens to resist such acts of violence.

DMP is now monitoring every petrol pump in the capital at least once every night to enhance security measures.

The commissioner also addressed the petrol pump owners regarding the importance of vigilance and cooperation.

He urged them to contact the nearest police stations whenever necessary and install CCTV cameras at their pumps to enhance surveillance.

Furthermore, Habibur warned against selling loose petrol without a proper license, stating that police would take legal action against such practices, and reiterated that petrol will not be sold in drums or bottles and would be poured directly into vehicles.