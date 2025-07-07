Tk 2 for a day’s work

Prisons chief pushes to raise pay for inmate labour

Prisoners in Bangladesh legally earn only Tk 2 per day for their labour, a figure so low that it demoralises inmates and undermines their rehabilitation efforts through meaningful work.

The outdated wage provision, part of the existing jail code, is now at the centre of growing calls for reform in the country's prison employment system.

Brig Gen Syed Muhammad Motahar Hussain, inspector general of prisons, yesterday raised the issue at a seminar titled "Right to Employment in Prison: Employment as a Basic Human Need", organised by De-Cage Initiatives at the Professor Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium, Faculty of Social Sciences Building of Dhaka University.

He said the jail code permits paying inmates just Tk 2 per day, regardless of their work -- be it furniture making, tailoring, or garment production.

"You can imagine how frustrating it is for someone who works eight hours a day and receives such a negligible amount," he said.

He explained that prison-made products are sold at lower prices not because of production efficiency, but due to the outdated wage structure.

"If a wardrobe costs Tk 15,000 in the market, we might sell it for Tk 7,000 or less, simply because our workers get token pay," he said. "It's not sustainable, and the inmates lose motivation."

According to prison data, over 70,000 inmates are currently held in jails across the country. Around five percent are elderly, while 65,000 inmates are aged between 18 and 50.

Among them, 15,000 are between 18 and 21, 20,000 between 22 and 30, and another 18,000 between 31 and 40 years.

Officials believe this demographic represents a largely untapped workforce.

"Most of our inmates are young and able. Many were factory workers, mechanics, electricians, or tailors before incarceration," said the IG prisons.

"We also have educated professionals -- engineers and even doctors. They can contribute if given a chance."

However, only a small portion of inmates participate in productive work, largely due to the lack of incentive, he said.

"Why would someone work for Tk 2 a day when they know their effort hardly makes a difference? Many simply choose not to work," he said.

To address this, the Department of Prisons has proposed establishing open industrial zones within prisons, where private companies can set up manufacturing units. Talks are ongoing with BEZA and other stakeholders.

The goal is to employ 10,000 inmates in the first phase. "If we can pay even Tk 100 a day, it would be a game changer," said Motahar.

"A prisoner could earn Tk 3,000 to Tk 5,000 a month and send money home. That would not only support families but also give inmates hope," he added.

These zones would provide better living conditions and increased mobility, alongside improved food and family contact, while maintaining security protocols. The aim is to replicate a real working environment that restores dignity and purpose.

Motahar also revealed that steps have been taken to formally convert jails into correctional facilities. A draft Correction Services Act-2025 is in its final stages, developed with help from an international organisation.

The new law aims to replace the outdated jail code and introduce a modern framework for prisoner rehabilitation and employment rights, he added.

The plan has attracted interest from private entrepreneurs and international partners.

While some human rights groups have expressed concern over possible forced labour, Motahar assured that participation would be voluntary and wages would be fair.

"This is not about exploitation. It's about reform, opportunity, and reintegration," he said.

He said many long-term prisoners, after serving 20 or 25 years, are abandoned by their families and released with nothing.

"We've seen cases where no one comes to receive them. They don't even have clothes to go home in. Without skills or savings, what option do they have except returning to crime?" he said.

The government currently spends around Tk 250 crore annually just on food for prisoners, with the total budget nearing Tk 1,000 crore. The system processes around 800,000 inmates a year.

Officials believe that turning even a fraction of them into a productive workforce would reduce this fiscal burden while promoting rehabilitation.

"Employment must be treated as a right, not a privilege," said Motahar. "If we want to bring better human beings out of prisons, we must invest in their future."