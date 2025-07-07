Tk 2 for a day's labour: Prisons chief pushes to reform inmate pay

Prisoners in Bangladesh legally earn just Tk 2 per day for their labour, a figure so low that it not only demoralises inmates but also undermines efforts to rehabilitate them through meaningful work.

The outdated wage provision, embedded in the jail code, is now at the centre of a push for sweeping reforms in the country's prison employment system.

Brig Gen Syed Muhammad Motahar Hussain, inspector general of prisons, raised the issue at a seminar organised by De-Cage Initiatives titled, "Right to Employment in Prison: Employment as a Basic Human Need," held at the Professor Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium in the Faculty of Social Sciences Building of Dhaka University.

Motahar called for recognising prison employment as a fundamental right and outlined a proposal to introduce industrial zones within prisons to ensure inmates have access to fair wages and productive work.

"Our jail code allows us to pay an inmate only Tk 2 per day. That's all we can legally offer, even if someone works eight hours producing furniture or garments," he said.

"This is why prison-made products are so cheap. But this also makes inmates lose interest in work. They know the wage is not worth the effort."

The prisons chief said that products made in prisons are sold at unusually low prices not because of production efficiency, but due to the legal requirement to pay inmates token wages. While goods like chairs, sofas, and wardrobes are sold at one-third of their market price, the prisoners who produce them remain economically powerless, he pointed out.

The IG said many inmates are skilled workers, including garment operators, electricians, engineers, and even doctors, who could contribute meaningfully to the economy if given the chance.

However, the current legal framework discourages participation and hampers rehabilitation.

"We have inmates with real skills. Some are engineers, some worked in factories, others in tailouring or mechanics," he said.

"If we can set up industrial units inside prisons with fair wages, they can earn and support their families, which also reduces the risk of them reoffending after release."

To address this, the prisons department is drafting a proposal to establish an open industrial zone within the prison system, where private manufacturers, possibly in collaboration with BEZA and other stakeholders, can set up operations.

Under this model, inmates would be able to work in manufacturing plants and receive competitive wages that could support their families and help them reintegrate into society upon release.

"We're targeting 10,000 inmates in the first phase," he said.

"If we can give each of them even Tk 100 a day, much less than the outside market rate, it would still change lives. That money could be sent to their families. They would feel valued."

The zones would allow more freedom of movement, improved living conditions, and better access to food and family contact, all designed to simulate a real working environment while maintaining necessary security protocols.

The initiative has drawn attention from both human rights organisations and international actors, some of whom have expressed concern over the potential for forced labour.

The IG, however, stressed that participation would be voluntary and wages would be benchmarked to industry standards.

He also pointed out that many long-term inmates, after serving 20 to 25 years, are often rejected by their families upon release, sometimes left without even proper clothing.

"We've seen cases where no one comes to receive them," he said.

"They don't even have clothes to wear home. If they don't have any skill or savings, what are their options except going back to crime?"

The prisons currently house more than 70,000 inmates, and the government spends around Tk 250 crore a year just on food, with the total annual prison budget nearing Tk 1,000 crore.

He argued that transforming even a portion of this population into a productive workforce could ease the financial burden on the state while ensuring social and familial reintegration of prisoners.

"Every year, we're feeding nearly eight hundred thousand across the country. If even a fraction of them could earn something and contribute to GDP, the benefit would be national," he added.

He concluded that prison rehabilitation must go beyond confinement and punishment.

"If we want better human beings to come out of prison, we have to treat employment as a right, not a privilege," the IG prisons added.