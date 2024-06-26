Tk 1,648cr in tolls collected in 2yrs

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader yesterday said a total of 1.27 crore vehicles used the Padma Bridge in the past two years.

The bridge authority has earned Tk 1,648 crore from tolls since the bridge's inauguration on June 25, 2022, he said. Quader made the remarks following a board meeting of Bangladesh Bridge Authority at Setu Bhaban. The BBA, the project's implementing agency, has repaid Tk 948 crore to the Finance Division in six installments.

"Today is a historic day. On this day in 2022, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened the bridge."

He said three crore people in 21 districts in the southwestern region are benefiting from the bridge.