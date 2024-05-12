Tk 1.24cr Kodalia-Tezrol Road Work: The asphalt didn’t even last 10 days!

It was only around 10 days that the Kodalia-Tezrol road in Jashore Sadar upazila was reopened after development work.

And yet, the bitumen cover is coming off!

Aggrieved local residents have submitted a complaint to the concerned department, bringing allegations of poor quality of road work and use of sub-standard materials.

However, the contractor claimed there was no irregularity in the road construction work.

The 1.24-kilometre stretch of the road was recently renovated between Kodalia Bazar and Tezrol areas of Lebutala union under the Important Rural Infrastructure Development Project-3 (IRIDP-3) at a cost of Tk 1.24 crore.

Noor Islam, a contractor from Barandipara of Jashore town, got the contract for the project. Later, Mehedi Hasan Ramun, another contractor from Khajura area of Sadar upazila, took over the work and completed it recently.

Barely 10 days after the road was opened to vehicles, the pitch at different places on the road has been coming off.

The locals even showed journalists that the asphalt could be pulled off even by hand.

"If this is what happens just after 10 days of completing road work, imagine what will be the road's condition after the monsoon?" said Al Amin, an easy-bike driver.

"Even as we walk, the pitch is coming off and sticking to our shoe soles," said Solaiman Hossain, a resident of Kodalia village.

Local residents have sent a written complaint to the deputy commissioner of Jashore and the Local Government Engineering Department office of the district in this regard, said Zakir Hossain, a local union parishad member.

Since the beginning of the road work, the contractor had been using low-quality bricks, clay, pebbles and bitumen, he alleged.

Contacted, Mehdi Hasan Ramun denied the allegations.

"No sub-standard materials were used. LGED assistant engineer Azizul Haque and sub-assistant engineer MA Raihan supervised the work," he claimed.

Azizul Haque said they will investigate the matter and action will be taken if the allegations are found to be true.

MA Raihan declined to comment over phone.