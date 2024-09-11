Titas staffers protest new MD’s appointment

Around 200 staffers of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company yesterday demonstrated and vandalised Petrobangla headquarters in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar, protesting appointment of its new managing director.

They smashed the glass entrance of Petrobangla building around 10:20am and demonstrated for around 20 minutes.

Some of them also went up to the fourth floor and reportedly threatened Petrobangla staffers, said a staff member.

Later, Petrobangla employees gathered in large numbers and forced the agitating Titas staffers to leave the premises, said Tariqul Islam Khan, deputy general manager (public relations) of Petrobangla.

"A Petrobangla staffer was injured in the incident. The protesters even tried to attack our chairman who was present at the time," he added.

Petrobangla chairman Zanendra Nath Sarker told reporters that the Titas employees were demanding appointment of new managing director from within their company.

Helaluddin Talukder, acting general manager at Engineering Services Division of Titas Gas, said, "Petrobangla staffers attacked a delegation of Titas Gas when it went to meet the chairman of Petrobangla at 11:00am to submit a memorandum."

"For last 10-12 years, previous appointments of MD from outside Titas Gas Company created resentment among employees at all levels," he said in a press release.

Later yesterday, four officials and a staffer of Petrobangla were temporarily suspended over allegation of their involvement in the incident.

They are: Md Tariqul Islam, deputy general manager (exploration and survey); Md Abdul Jalil, deputy general manager (services); Md Fazlul Haque, general manager (planning); Mohammad Saifuddin, general manager (engineering); and Md Nazrul Islam of administrative division.