Titas Gas staffers carryout vandalism inside Petrobangla HQ

Officers and employees of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company staged a protest this morning inside Petrobangla headquarters in Karwan Bazar, opposing the appointment of a new managing director.

Around 200 staffers gathered inside the office and vandalised the office property during the 20-minute protest, eyewitnesses said.

Chanting slogans like "We don't want an MD from outside the Titas organisation", they smashed the glass doors at the entrance of Petrobangla building around 10:20am.

A group of them made their way to the fourth floor and reportedly threatened Petrobangla staffers, said office staff.

The situation was brought under control after Petrobangla employees gathered in large numbers, forcing the Titas protestors to leave the premises, said Tarikul Islam Khan Robin, deputy general manager for public relations at Petrobangla.

He told The Daily Star that one of their staff members was injured during the incident.

"Our chairman was present at the time, and they attempted to attack him as well," he said.

Petrobangla Chairman Zanendra Nath Sarker told reporters that Titas employees were demanding that the new MD be appointed from within their company.

He said that some of the Titas officials involved in the protest are facing corruption charges.